MILTON — Milton has been announced as one of 24 small and rural communities across the state of Florida that will receive a portion of $16.2 million grant through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week.

“Infrastructure development is the life-line for economic growth in many areas and we will continue to work with our federal partners on building a stronger, more resilient Florida," DeSantis said in a press release.

Milton was announced to receive $700,000 of the award money to replace water lines, make drainage improvements and resurface roads in various locations in the city, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The release said that the projects are expected to benefit more than 200 residents, with more than half of them being low- to moderate-income families.

Milton Mayor Heather Lindsay said the city is grateful for the commitment by DeSantis to small and rural communities as expressed in the $700,000 award to the city.

"As the Governor has stated, infrastructure development is the life-line for economic growth," Lindsay said. "The city of Milton is grateful to have been selected, and we are very excited about the positive results we expect this grant to have for the area that will benefit from this award."

Lindsay said the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program was a critical tool for funding infrastructure improvements and housing rehabilitation.



The grant program, administered by the DEO, helps communities fund infrastructure improvements and housing rehabilitation. The Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and DEO. Ken Lawson, executive director of DEO, said under DeSantis's leadership, they remain focused on small and rural communities, "by making smart strategic housing and infrastructure investments."

“Through partnership programs like the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program, we will continue to make lasting local advancements to fuel economic growth in Florida communities,” Lawson said in a press release.