PACE — A two story sprawling care complex nestled in between huge oak tress is nearing completion at the corner of Chumuckla Highway and Berryhill Road just north of the Five Points intersection in Pace.

The Canopy, located at 3343 Berryhill Road, is scheduled to open on Oct. 1. The Canopy offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care for patients with Alzheimer's or dementia.

Jennifer Melton, The Canopy's executive director, and Malissa Gassaway, the sales and marketing director at The Canopy, were available for an introduction to the services they would provide.

Melton was quick to point out that this is not a typical independent or assisted living home. To begin with, The Canopy offers three types of independent living care where residents can get around on their own. They also offer assisted living, where residents may need help with daily chores that they cannot do due to injury or age. The third is a secure area for those patients who suffer with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Gassaway said there is consistency in the method. If a customer comes into The Canopy as an independent resident and deteriorates to an assisted living or even a dementia patient, the patient never has to move to a different facility. Gassaway said in many cases they are able to stay in the same rooms and the level of care is adjusted.

Melton said there was an incentive right now the first 20 residents to sign up are automatically admitted in the Founders Club. Members will get their name on a plaque, as well as get an invitation to special functions prior to the community, special upgrades in their apartment and, most importantly, get a two-year lock on their rent.

Other amenities offered at The Canopy include:

All day restaurant style dining where residents can eat on their own scheduleWeekly housekeeping and laundry serviceScheduled transportation to appointments and shoppingExercise program to stay healthyVisitors are welcomeConcierge services24-hour staffingEmergency alert systemRecreational and social activitiesWi-Fi throughoutUtilities - Basic cable, electricity, water, sewer, and trash paid

There are four models to choice from in the independent and assisted living apartments and two for the memory care units.

The type of rooms and the level of care provided will determine the cost. For more information, go to www.thecanopyliving.com.