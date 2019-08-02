Man traveled to Florida with 8-year-old child, where he molested the victim in Milton motel, lawmen say.

An Arkansas man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for molesting an 8-year-old child in a Milton motel.

Michael Paul Newman, a 43-year-old Black Rock, Arkansas man, was also designated a sexual predator.

Newman was sentenced by Santa Rosa County Circuit Court Judge Darlene Dickey.

He was found guilty by a jury on May 8, 2010 of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim younger than 12.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, Newman traveled with the victim from Arkansas to the motel in Milton.