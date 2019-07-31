The Florida man was charged with arson by the Bay County Sheriff's Office. He sent the victim videos of the items being torched.

YOUNGSTOWN — Bond was set at $15,000 Tuesday for a man charged with arson after he sent the victim videos of himself torching the man's belongings while offering a colorful narrative, according to a Bay County Sheriff's Office report.

Brannon Lee Gray, 33, who listed an address on Econfina Estates Road, was arrested Monday morning and charged with arson and burglary after deputies responded to what came in as a complaint of harassment.

According to a report from the Sheriff's Office, an arrest affidavit and court records, Ronald Barba called deputies Monday to report that he and Gray, his ex-employer, had been arguing via Facebook messener while Barba was at his girlfriend's home.

"He was worried because Brannon began sending videos of him burning his personal items and his tent," the deputy wrote in an incident report.

Barba told the deputy he had some tents set up off of Econfina Estates Road, where he had been living, and that following a business-related argument with Gray he decided to gather some of his belongings, lock some other belongings in one of the tents and leave other property there for a friend "who did not have anything." The belongings he left on site were put in a blue tent with a suitcase lock.

When Barba got home the electronic dispute was continuing when he said he "received a message of a photo showing what he believed to be a tent and a cot he left for (another man) on fire."

Barba told deputies he responded by messaging Gray that it was "so cute" that he was burning the belongings, but that he had already removed his property, believing that all Gray had burned was the tent he left for a friend.

"A short time later, between arguing, he received other videos of Brannon burning what he identified as his tent and suitcase," according to the incident report. "Ron stated he had no intention of leaving that tent containing those items permanently. In the video you can hear Brannon make numerous statements, 'I'm going to teach you something,' 'I know where to find you,' 'this town is a small town Ron, you're not going to get away,' and a threat that was sexual in nature.

Throughout this time, records stated, Gray continued to burn Barba's property. Gray later told deputies, "he only burned the items Ron left, thinking he no longer wanted them."