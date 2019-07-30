Panama City Steak'n Shake first of five Panhandle locations to open.

PANAMA CITY — Soon area residents will be able to fulfill their cravings for Steak 'n Shakes steakburgers and milkshakes.

"It's beautiful," General Manager Cassandra Johnston said Monday. "We just had the furniture set over the weekend. The kitchen's being set."

Franchise owner Joel Cowan is shooting for the end of August for the Steak 'n Shake opening, "as long as the rainbow shines on us," Johnston said.

"The parking lot is next and then the landscaping. This will be the first of five locations," Cowan said. "We'll build one a year. We bought the territory from west of Tallahassee to east of Pensacola."

Initial plans for the Panama City location, 1020 E. 23rd St., had a January 2018 opening, but that was pushed back because of several factors, from a private lift station that had to be moved off the site to Hurricane Michael in October.

"Steak 'n Shake also changed the design of the restaurant," Cowan said. "We broke ground in September, but the hurricane is why we weren't open in December."

While some locations are open 24/7, Cowan said, the Panama City restaurant "may eventually be a 24/7 location."

"I'm a developer and this was an opportunity we couldn't pass up," he said. "We realized there wasn't one here and saw it as an opportunity to do a successful project."

The restaurant chain's closest locations currently are in Tallahassee and Pensacola, but there's no shortage of die-hard fans.

"The different burgers all have different qualities to them I love," Cowan said. "It's the same with the milkshakes. The good ol' chocolate milkshake is a good one, but so is the Cookies 'n Cream. What I like I guess is the variety."

The restaurant is hiring servers and production associates for the Panama City location. For more information, call 850-630-7076 and check the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steaknshakepc/ for updates.