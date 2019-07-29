JAY — The Jay Royals recently placed second in the high school volleyball jamboree tournament held at Brewton Middle School in Alabama.

The Jay Royals attended the jamboree as well as several other high schools in the area including T.R. Miller and W.S. Neal High Schools.

"We finished second, won two out of three matches," said Carey Locklin, head coach of the Royals.

T.R. Miller edged the Royals out in the third game with a score of 26-24.

Jay is a 1A school and were district runner-ups last year, Locklin said. She said Jay will have a strong team once all their players are back together.

Official practices for fall sports begun on July 29, with games starting soon after.

Locklin said she lost four seniors to graduation last year. This year the Royals will have one senior on the team and the rest are sophomores and juniors.

This is the second year for Locklin as coach at Jay. Before that, she coached at Milton High School from 2001 until 2003 and has a total of five years coaching experience.