MILTON — A 28-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop led to discovery of marijuana and cocaine.

According to a press release from the Milton Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Officer Brennon Lee conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for faulty equipment and improper display of a license plate on Alabama Street, just north of Munson Highway. During the traffic stop, Lee could smell marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Because of the strong odor, Lee asked the driver, Demetrius L. Carter, to step out of the vehicle.

As Carter exited the vehicle, he pulled a clear plastic bag, containing 5 grams of marijuana out the fold of the center seat and handed it to Lee, the release said.

Carter was arrested and placed in the patrol car while Lee continued searching the vehicle. Under the center seat, a clear plastic bag containing 1.5 grams of crack-cocaine was located.

Carter was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine and given a bond of $3,500, the Police Department said.