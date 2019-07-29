After an arduous five hour special meeting July 22, the Milton City Council voted to continue its support of Main Street Milton.

Two things were evident at that meeting.

First, Main Street Milton has done a great deal of good for Milton in its short history. After only one year in operation it has compiled a record of solid accomplishments (it recently received two awards from the Florida Secretary of State) in spite of constant, unrelenting attacks from a small but obsessive group of detractors.

Second Main Street Milton has made mistakes and has several issues it needs to resolve.

Hopefully, the City Council's vote will give it the breathing space it needs to address its teething problems.

The ball is now in the court of Mayor Heather Lindsay. After calling two rancorous special meetings to discuss the subject it is up to her to cool the rhetoric and move on with more pressing city business.

Rob Johnstone,

Milton