Lawmen say the bicyclist appeared not to have seen the approaching vehicle and turned into its path.

PENSACOLA — A bicyclist was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Pace Boulevard and Blount Street.

Pensacola's Terrence Richardson, who is 35, was traveling south on Pace Boulevard in a Chevrolet Blazer.

At around the same time, Pensacola's Braden Smith, who is 31, was biking in the same direction on a sidewalk on the west side of the same roadway.

A witness said Smith attempted to cross Pace Boulevard, but didn't see Richardson approaching and was hit, the release said.

Smith, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was taken to Baptist Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.