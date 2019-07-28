Odds of development right now are low, but could improve later in the forecast period.

Forecasters are tracking a tropical wave that has developed in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to drop heavy rains on Puerto Rico in the next few days.

The wave has a low chance, just 10 percent, of forming into a cyclone in the next two days, the center reported at 2 p.m. today.

It is expected to move west-northwest toward Puerto Rico and Hispaniola and bring heavy rain and possible flooding, but could lose some of its punch upon reaching land.

The system, though, may emerge again in the Straits of Florida, the waterway between the Florida Keys and Cuba, the National Hurricane Center reports.

The five-day outlook gives it a 20 percent chance of development.