NAVARRE BEACH — Navarre Beach residents call them the “Turner houses.”

The abandoned and rundown houses on the Gulf of Mexico are the last two on the east end of Gulf Boulevard right next to the National Seashore.

They are the first gulf-front homes people see entering Navarre Beach from the east and the last thing people see when they leave the beach heading west to the National Seashore and Pensacola Beach.

Both houses feature unfinished interiors. The boxy red brick home has temporary stairs covered in bird feces that lead up to the entrance, which lacks a front door. It is exposed to the beach climate. Only birds, spiders and who knows what else occupy the home at 7315 Gulf Blvd. The dark interior only includes wood studs where walls should be.

Cement buckles near the entrance, a pile of sand sits in the driveway and concrete posts on the open first floor include graffiti. One proclaims, “Nick was here.”

The next door two vacant lots east at 7333 Gulf Blvd. features a towering three-level yellow house. It is locked up tight. The front porch on the second level includes a busted railing on one corner. The interior does include walls but other than a refrigerator and bathtub seems to sit empty. Several birds sunbathe on the porch that faces the beach and gulf waters.

Ryland Whitehorn crossed Gulf Boulevard from Sailmaker Cove and headed to the beach with several friends and family. The visitor from Dallas said the houses “need to go away.” He added, “It detracts from the whole beach. The beach is too pretty for stuff like this.”

That’s exactly what Sailmaker Cove resident Terry Pirman, who wakes up every day to the blighted beach houses, has told Santa Rosa County officials over the past 15 years since Hurricane Ivan plowed through the Gulf Coast in 2004. No action has been taken during that period.

He showed a brief slide show of the damages and told the five-member commission again Monday that “it’s just flat out dangerous right there.”

His complaints also included that the rundown homes decrease property values, lower resale values and harm the bed tax.

While county officials claimed their hands were tied by government red tape, Pirman lobbied for new Land Development Code regulations to address such issues.

Navarre Beach generates more than $3 million in tourist development taxes to the county. Plus, a 2018 study by the University of West Florida Haas Center found the four-mile stretch of barrier island led to $397 million in sales and added $230 million in value to the county’s economy.

Tourism has increased since the Haas Center study by more than 30 percent.

“People won’t buy lots there because of those two houses,” Pirman said. “We need to keep this from ever happening again.”

Gary and Staci Turner from Parker, Colorado own both eyesores. They bought the red brick home at the end of Navarre Beach for $2.2 million in November 2003 from Gary and Gayle Grim, Santa Rosa County property appraiser records show. The property appraiser’s office assessed the home in 2018 at $746,196, which includes $408,500 for the 0.329 acre land.

The couple purchased the yellow house for $425,000 in September 2002 from Louis Fabre, records show. That home was assessed at $604,157, including $408,500 for the 0.32 parcel.

Additionally, the Turners own a vacant lot at 7357 Gulf Blvd., on the gulf four lots east of their yellow house. They paid $1 million in May 2017 for the lot now assessed at $408,500.

They bought another more modest two-level, white house at 7372 Grand Navarre Blvd. for $940,000 in February 2005. It was assessed at $526,300 last year. It also appears empty.

In all, the Turners paid nearly $28,400 in property taxes in 2018 for the four Navarre beach properties they own.

Gary Buroker, the Navarre Beach Leaseholders and Residents Association vice president, joined Pirman in his fight to demolish the two Turner houses on Gulf Boulevard.

“The owners are not very receptive to get them taken care of,” Buroker said. “We’ve been dealing with this since 2004. It is a problem. Can the county get more powder in its gun to finally get something done?”