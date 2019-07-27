NICEVILLE — The Arc of the Emerald Coast raised $6,500 in proceeds from their annual Emerald Coast Princess Ball, thanks to their title sponsor, Emerald Coast Hospice.

Now in its sixth year, the Princess Ball was May 31 at Northwest Florida State College.

Tickets for the father-daughter dance continue to sell out each year. It is all things princess, with the royal treatment for all the couples.

This year they were able to double the space thanks to NWFSC, but the event still sold out at 160 couples.

The ball is open to girls ages 3-13, and their fathers, grandfathers or other escorts, and is always held at the end of May.

The evening is also sponsored by Twin Cities Hospital, who provides the royal buffet; B-Boy Productions; SB Photography; and new sponsor this year, Fishbein Orthodontics.

Stage Crafters sent royal princesses to entertain the attendees, including Cinderella, Elsa and Ariel.

"This is the sweetest event we do," Arc Foundation Director Donna Tashik said. "While it is not a huge money maker, it is a treat for us to produce. We make the tickets affordable so that all can bring their daughters and make lasting memories.

"If you are interested in the event, I would suggest following our page on Facebook so you are notified as soon as tickets go on sale. It always sells out."

The event is listed on Facebook as the Emerald Coast Father Daughter Princess Ball.