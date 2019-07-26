Alabama football coach Nick Saban has been named to the 2019 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year preseason watch list it was announced Thursday.

Saban is among 23 coaches and one of six former Dodd Trophy winners on this year’s list. Entering his 13th season at UA, Saban’s uncompromising dedication to excellence in every phase of the program has resulted in five national championships since 2009. An eight-time National Coach of the Year, Saban has achieved resounding success as a head coach and has earned a reputation as an outstanding tactician, leader, organizer and motivator. After the victory over Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Saban joined Paul “Bear” Bryant as the only two coaches to win six national titles in the poll era of college football.

The winner will be announced in Atlanta during Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl week.