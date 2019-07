New Canaan Baptist Church hosts its annual back-to-school event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 4. The church is located at 1203 Stroud Ave., East Gadsden

The Rev. Edward Jones, pastor, says 150 backpacks full of school supplies will be given away. Food will be served, praise dancers and steppers will perform and guest speaker will be Ali Smith, head football coach at Gadsden City High School.