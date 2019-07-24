MILTON — Upcoming Santa Rosa government and local announcements, events and activities are as follows.

UPCOMING

SANTA ROSA COUNTY MEETINGS: All SRC Board of County Commission meetings and other county meetings are held in the County Administrative Center boardroom, 6495 Caroline St., Milton, unless otherwise indicated.

Bagdad Architectural Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m. July 24, in the Public Services Conference Room, 6051 Old Bagdad Highway, Milton.Parks and Recreation, 5:30 p.m. July 24.Commissioners, 9 a.m. July 25.Local Mitigation Strategy Task Force, 1:30 p.m. July 25 in the Public Services Conference Room.LEAP Committee, 3:30 p.m. July 25, conference room A.Riverfront Redevelopment Team, 5 p.m. July 25.Commissioners Rezoning Meeting, 6 p.m. July 25.Board of Adjustments, 5:30 p.m. July 29.

MILTON MEETINGS: The following meetings take place at Milton City Hall, council chambers, 6738 Dixon St., unless otherwise indicated. Contact the City Manager’s Office at 983-5411 for more information.

The city council will meet as the Sundial Utilities Board of Directors and in executive session 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5.Community Redevelopment Agency, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13.City Council will meet in regular session 5:45 p.m. Aug. 13.Committee of the Whole, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONVENTION DELEGATION: Become a delegate to the 2019 Democratic Party State Convention. The Santa Rosa County delegate election will take place during the Santa Rosa County Democratic Executive Committee meeting, 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at 6151 Dogwood Drive, Milton. Interested parties must file and pay the registration fee by July 31 to qualify. For the filing form or details, contact Matt Becker, SRC State Committee, at mbecker03@gmail.com.

RECURRING

ENERGY BILL HELP: Tri-County Community Council, Inc.'s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program assists with energy obligations, electric or gas, to heat or cool the home for applicants who qualify and have not received assistance in the past year.

Apply Mondays only at 6607 Elva St., Milton. Bring proof of gross household income (wages, Social Security, SSI, child support, pensions, retirement, etc.) for the last 30 days on all household members, electric or gas bill, current picture ID on applicant and Social Security cards on all household members. Call 981-0036 for details.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS HIRING BONUS: $1,000 hiring bonuses to new FDC hires at institutions statewide, including Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, Milton. Applicants who complete their correctional officer certification through either FDC or certain state colleges are eligible. Paid training is available. Visit FLDOCjobs.com for details.