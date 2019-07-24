Byrd is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Tywon C. Tatum of Crestview on the evening of July 8. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to Crestview Police Department Major Andrew Schneider

CRESTVIEW — The search continues for a man considered the primary suspect in a fatal shooting July 8.

A murder warrant was issued July 16 for 21-year-old Tony Jerome Byrd, who is considered armed and dangerous, according to Crestview Police Department Maj. Andrew Schneider. That was the day Byrd's grandfather called to say that his grandson was inside his home off Old Bethel Road.

Law officers surrounded the home, but after several hours learned that Byrd was no longer inside.

"He has not been arrested as of yet and we are still very actively looking for him," Schneider said Wednesday. "We obviously don't know his exact location but have heard conflicting information from several people claiming to know his location.

"We are working several leads in the case that will eventually lead to his apprehension," he added.

In addition to the murder warrant issued by Crestview police, Byrd is also wanted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office for methamphetamine trafficking and violation of probation, according to authorities.

Byrd is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Tywon C. Tatumof Crestview.

Byrd has distinctive tattoos, including the initials “NFL” tattooed on his neck near his throat and a tattoo of cursive writing around his collar. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should avoid contact with him and immediately dial 911 or call the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-2055.