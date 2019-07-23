The University of Alabama's athletics ticket office on Monday announced the availability of a four-game football ticket package.

Fans who buy the package will recevie tickets to the LSU, New Mexico State and Western Carolina games and their choice of either the Ole Miss or Arkansas game. The price of the four-game package starts at $260.

UA is also offering a five-game package starting at $285 and a three-game package starting at $155.

All the games in these packages will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

UA is also offering some individual game tickets, including the Aug. 31 season opener against Duke in Atlanta.

For more information, go to www.rolltide.com.