The Panhandle Community Theatre is performing the play “Three Fables,” which Robert Lehan has adapted from Aesop Fables.

The family-friendly production features a cast of actors ages 7-14 in three timeless stories, "The Lion and the Mouse," "The Dog and the Manger," and "The Ants and the Grasshoppers."

“These kids have passion and a sense of humor that really shines through their characters," said Director Brittney Leist. "You can tell they’re having a great time and we’re sure you will too.”

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Fridays and at 2:30 p.m. Sundays Aug. 1-11 at the Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace.

Tickets cost $10 for ages 2-10; are free for younger children (who must sit in parents' laps); and $15 for all others.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at 850-221-7599 or go online at www.panhandlecommunitytheatre.com/home.html. Cash-only tickets will be available for purchase at the door providing space is available.