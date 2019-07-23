MILTON — Several companies including an international grocery chain are coming to Santa Rosa County in the near future.

According to county development services, there will be new construction, expansions and renovations. The companies that have filed paperwork are at different stages of development and opening dates will be announced when available.

ALDI supermarkets company is close to site plan approval for their new store in Navarre. The site is located on U.S. Highway 98, east of the Culver's restaurant. ALDI is a German grocery company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The company has over 1,900 stores in the United States and they operate in 14 countries.

Dollar General continues their expansion in Santa Rosa County with the announcement of construction of two new stores. One of the stores is under construction at the intersection of Highway 87 and Fortune Road, just south of I-10. The other new construction is at the intersection of Chumuckla Highway and Salter Road.

Discount Tires has announced a plan to open a new store on the north side of Highway 90, directly across from Shane's Rib Shack.

Firestone Tires has decided to build their new store slightly west of Discount Tires and next to Pace Dental Care on Highway 90.

The Circle K at the intersection of Highway 90 and Chumuckla Highway plans to renovate and expand the existing building into a much larger station.

There are plans to build more around the five points intersections in Pace. A three-tenant strip center called Plaza at Woodbine is planed to go between the entrance of Autumn Run Subdivision at the intersection of Woodbine Road and Dove Road and Santino's Pizza. The plaza already has two tenants; it will house a Domino's Pizza and a martial arts studio.

There are also plans for a large self-storage facility on North Spencer Field Road. The exact location is to be determined.