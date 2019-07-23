PENSACOLA — The Santa Rosa Island Triathlon has been named as one of the 10 “Great Destination Races Around the World” by Active.com for 2019.

The 24th annual SRI TRI will be held Oct. 5 on Pensacola Beach. It will feature a 600-yard swim in the Gulf of Mexico, a scenic 20-kilometer bike course and a 5-kilometer run through classic Santa Rosa Island neighborhoods.

SRI TRI is expected to sell out with 700 athletes from all over the United States. The popular race has perennially enjoyed an excellent reputation for its pristine venue and top-notch athlete experience, according to a triathlon media release. The SRI TRI has been recognized previously as the Best Small Triathlon and the Best Triathlon by USA Triathlon and has long been a “must-do” race for triathletes from around the country.

Events in Mexico, Chile, South Africa, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States were honored with this global distinction.

Race details, registration and history can be found at santarosaislandtriathlon.com. For more information and inquiries regarding sponsorship and volunteering, please contact Mindi Straw, race director, at santarosaislandtriathlon@gmail.com or at 850-341-2207.

For more about active.com Great Destinations, visit https://bit.ly/2SeordQ.