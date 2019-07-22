Terrebonne Parish District 1 Councilman John Navy plans to seek election to his third and final term this fall.

The election will be held Oct. 12, with official sign-ups running Aug. 6-8. All Parish Council seats are up for election.

So far, Navy is the only announced candidate for the seat. If elected to a third term, he could not run again due to term limits. Navy was first elected to the council in 2011.

“Over the past two terms as parish councilman of District 1, together we have achieved and accomplished meaningful solutions to real problems,” Navy said. “Working with the community and serving the needs of others have defined me as a servant leader. I have implemented legislation, projects and programs with the support of the council and parish administration to better our community.”

He has served as chairman of the council's Budget and Finance Committee for five years.

Some of his key legislation includes the city’s new LENS program that placed crime cameras throughout the district, reportedly increasing crime solving by 75 percent and adding street lights to some areas.

Navy said he also helped create the East Houma Police Substitution to increase local response times.

Other achievements he cited include improved drainage to the district by installing generators at all pump stations, building a 40-acre retention pond to hold back flood waters, dredging and widening Bayou Chauvin to protect east Houma, building the Bayou Grand Caillou floodgate, adding culverts to drain neighborhoods, adding larger pumps in Dularge and improving the Baroid pump station for larger pumping capacity.

During the past two terms, Navy said, he’s been able to improve the district's quality of life by protecting tax dollars and not increasing property tax rates, creating recreational oversight, establishing a Revenue Review Committee to evaluate the parish’s tax structure and selling parish property to add money to the general fund.

Navy said he’s also helped pay for summer and after-school programs and elderly activities, provided $300,000 in scholarships and given high school students paid internships.

Navy said he supported the expansion of the Regional Military Museum and money for the local veterans shelter.

Several recreation projects have also gotten new money, including the east Houma splash park, construction of the Mechanicville community center and renovation of the Mechanicville Gym

“Together we can contribute to improve and build a better future for our residents,” Navy said.

Navy is a guidance counselor at Ellender Memorial High School, where his wife, Lakeisha Navy, is an English teacher.

He graduated from South Terrebonne High School and attended Southern, LSU and Nicholls State, earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master's in mental health counseling.

Navy is also a member of Howard Third Zion Baptist Church.

