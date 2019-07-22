A Chicago tourist who was angry she didn’t have a FastPass to Tower of Terror ended up punching a Disney World cast member in the face and began pushing buttons, which the employee warned could have affected the ride, according to a sheriff’s report.

The 23-year-old woman wasn’t charged — the Disney worker didn’t want to press charges, said the Orange County Sheriff’s Office report.

The attack began in the evening of July 13 when the Chicago woman and her group were upset their FastPasses weren’t valid for the popular ride at Tower of Terror that often draws a long wait at Hollywood Studios.

The incident did not happen in the elevator shaft portion of the ride but in the pre-show area where visitors are ushered into the creepy library to watch “The Twilight Zone” host Rod Serling’s introduction.

A 23-year-old Disney worker offered to help them with the FastPasses, but the group only became more angry.

On her podium phone, the worker called for a supervisor to request security.

That’s when the Chicago woman “began pushing buttons on her ride podium,” the report said.

The Disney worker asked the Chicago woman to stop and when she was ignored, she pushed the tourist’s hand away from the buttons. She got a punch in the face, the report said.

The scene kept escalating.

“The family continued to yell profanities and record her with their phones,” the report said.

The woman and her group left Tower of Terror as the worker spoke with security. But they were soon found by security.

When the sheriff’s office responded to the call, the worker’s eye was swelling, although she declined treatment.

Disney has issued a lifetime ban on the Chicago woman.

“We don’t tolerate unsafe behavior,” a Disney spokeswoman said when reached for comment.

A man answered and said it was the wrong number when the Sentinel attempted to reach the Chicago woman through a phone number listed in the sheriff’s report.

The Tower of Terror, known for its frightening 100-foot plunge, is celebrating its 25th anniversary Monday.