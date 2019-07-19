NAVARRE — The Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office closed Navarre Park on Friday after two black bears took over a pine tree.

According to a press release from Santa Rosa County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was monitoring the bears.

FWC spokeswoman Bekah Nelson said a bear biologist and an FWC law officer were on the scene. The bears were believed to be two adults, a male and a female.

The FWC planned to secure the area and wait for the bears to climb down, which could be at night, Nelson said.

"We'll stay on scene and ensure public safety," she said.

Jason Manning was at Tanlines of Navarre Beach when he said a woman mentioned seeing the bears at Navarre Park down the road from the business.

"Of course, I immediately went over there," he said.

Manning said three or four people joined him to watch the bears.

Manning said the pair had climbed at least 30 to 40 feet up one of the largest pine trees in the park.

"They looked stuck up there," he said.

Manning said the male bear that was closest to the ground looked tired and panted like a dog.

"For them to climb up there was probably really exhausting," he said.

Manning said many in the crowd were amazed at the sight.

"No one looked like they were too worried about anything," he said.

Although black bears are common in the area, it's not often they climb trees at a park. The sight prompted Manning to call his wife, who later brought their kids to see the bears.

Manning said some people guessed the bears crossed U.S. Highway 98 from TC's Front Porch to visit the park.