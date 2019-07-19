MILTON — Here is a list of scheduled faith-based services and events. Send church announcements to faith@srpressgazette.com at least two weeks in advance.

UPCOMING

GLOBAL LEADERSHIP SUMMIT: PACE Global Leadership Network’s 25th annual Global Leadership Summit will be broadcast live by satellite in HD to more than 500 U.S. sites. The two-day event, led by the Rev. Craig Groeschel, challenges participants to maximize their leadership influence.

The summit will air Aug. 8 and 9 at Woodbine Church, 5200 Woodbine Road, Pace.

Some of the speakers attending include Bear Grylls, adventurer, writer, and host of the "Man vs. Wild television" show; Bozoma Saint John, Endeavor chief marketing officer, and former Uber chief brand officer; and Danielle Strickland, pastor, author and justice advocate.

Registration is required; go to https://willowcreek.com/rega/#/reg/trans/one?invtID=EV-LSS1908-MAIN-0742, or call the church office at 850-995-0007.

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF PACE: The church at 4540 Chumuckla Highway, Pace, has these activites scheduled — July 20, 11 a.m. Megan's Love picnic with the homeless; July 21, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. coffee and doughnuts, and 10:10 a.m. worship service; July 22, 4:30 p.m. Stephen’s Ministry; July 23, 6 p.m. Praise Band practice; July 24, 6 p.m. Adult Bible study, 7 p.m. choir practice; July 25, 6 p.m. Chumuckla quarterly barn meeting. (Leave church at 5:30 p.m. All men are invited.); July 27, 11 a.m. Megan’s Love picnic with the homeless in Pensacola; July 28, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. coffee and doughnuts, 10:10 a.m. worship service, and 11:10 admin. board meeting.

OLIVET BAPTIST CHURCH: Olivet Baptist Church is gearing up for "In The Wild," their annual VBS, which is 9 a.m. to noon July 29-Aug. 2 at the church, 5240 Dogwood Drive, Milton. Pre-K through fifth grade students will study Lifeway’s latest curriculum that will help show them “close encounters with Jesus.” To register, go online to Olivet.us and click on the VBS tab. Registration has begun and continues through VBS. Registration cards also can be filled out in person at the church. Contact or visit the church office, 850-623-2780 or OlivetBaptistChurch@outlook.com, for details 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

RECURRING

WOODBINE SUMMER WORSHIP HOURS: Woodbine Church of Pace will have one worship service at 9:57 a.m. from July 21 through Aug. 11. The church will resume its two worship services starting Aug. 18.

RECURRING

FIRST (UNITED METHODIST) CHURCH MILTON: Traditional services are 8:30 and 11 a.m. at 6830 Berryhill Road, Milton. In addition, class studies for all ages are at 9:45 a.m. Invest your life in Christ as we grow in our understanding of God. firstchurchmilton.org.

BAGDAD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: 4540 Forsyth St., Bagdad. Contemporary worship is 8:30 a.m. Sundays in the fellowship hall, and a traditional service is 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary. The Rev. Robert Warren presents a well-studied, heartfelt message from the Holy Bible that gives inspiration to daily lives. 850-626-1948.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF MILTON: Worship services are 9 a.m. Sundays, followed by a coffee social at 10 a.m. and Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. at 5203 Elmira St., Milton. FPC Milton's Open Hearts Ministry, a Bible study group for adults with special needs, meets 6 p.m. Mondays.

DESTINY BIBLE CHURCH: Worship service is 10 a.m. Sundays. Wednesday’s Reflect, Share, Study is 7 p.m. at 4867 W. Spencer Field Road, Pace.

PLEASANT GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Events include 10 a.m. Sunday school, 11 a.m. worship service, 6 p.m. men’s and women’s studies and 7 p.m. worship service. Wednesday night Building Tomorrow’s Church meetings are at 7 p.m. The church is located at 11130 Highway 87 N., Milton.

MILTON FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD: Worship 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6163 Dogwood Drive, Milton. The food pantry is open on the first and third Tuesday of each month 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the clothes closet is open the first Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. in the gym unless otherwise specified. However, the clothes closet is closed in January. Details: 623-2854.

THE WAY, A UNITED METHODIST CONGREGATION: 10 a.m. Sunday worship; 5:30 p.m. Wednesday dinner and Bible study at 4701 School Lane, Pace.