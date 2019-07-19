PACE — Opponents of the Pace Area Recreational Association All-Star 8u Softball coach pitch team should have gone to the PARA website to get an idea of what was to come.

Right there on the first page of the PARA softball information sheet it says "Pace has earned a reputation (and title) as a softball powerhouse."

It was not an exaggeration.

The PARA team played four games to win the title. They beat Gulf Breeze 21-2 in the first game. PARA won the second game against Northeast Pensacola by a score of 19-0.

The last two games, including the championship game, were against the Perdido team. The PARA all-stars beat them 11-1, in the first game. The championship game was called because of the run mercy rule when the PARA team got ahead of Perdido by a score of 15-1.

The PARA All-Star 8u Softball coach pitch team is now the 2019 Gulf Coast Girls Softball Association Champions.