STUDENT NEWS
Troy University
Troy University recently recognized new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2019 semester.
Area students who attended IMPACT include:
Paul Gagnon III of Navarre
Trysta Schaefers of Milton
Danielle Skinner of Navarre
Talese Zeigler of Navarre
Western Governors University
The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University
Destiny Sidener of Navarre has earned her Bachelor of Arts, Science (5-12, Chemistry)
Deanna Barnes of Navarre has earned her Bachelor of Arts, Educational Studies
Kala Frentress of Navarre has earned her Master of Science, Nursing - Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN)