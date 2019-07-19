Friday

Jul 19, 2019 at 10:42 AM Jul 19, 2019 at 10:42 AM


STUDENT NEWS

Troy University

Troy University recently recognized new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2019 semester.

Area students who attended IMPACT include:


Paul Gagnon III of Navarre
Trysta Schaefers of Milton
Danielle Skinner of Navarre
Talese Zeigler of Navarre

Western Governors University

The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University


Destiny Sidener of Navarre has earned her Bachelor of Arts, Science (5-12, Chemistry)
Deanna Barnes of Navarre has earned her Bachelor of Arts, Educational Studies
Kala Frentress of Navarre has earned her Master of Science, Nursing - Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN) 