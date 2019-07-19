PACE — The 5 year and under all stars from the PARA T-ball team league won their World Series game last month against Northeast Pensacola.

Although this was the first year of baseball for all the players, they came out ready to play, said Philip Mathews III, a parent from the PARA team.

"This is their first year playing and they win the World Series, I can't wait until next season," Mathews said.

Mathews said there is a video on YouTube of the team playing and encouraged the community to watch it to see the team in action.

The 11-member PARA team played Northeast Pensacola in Myrtle Grove. The Pace All-Stars won the game by a score of 19 to 15 and claimed the championship.

The members of the 2019 PARA 5u All Star World Series Champions are River Golden, Phil Mathews, Luke Floyd, Blake Ford, Easton Byrd, Lincoln Brown, Noah Sherouse, Ben Phillips, Tyler Parker, Mason Raines and Cohen Smith.