The first time I saw the game, I was in awe. It didn't look like a video game, but instead looked like a cartoon ripped from the 1930s like the early Walt Disney Mickey Mouse cartoons or the Max Fleischer Popeye shorts.

Video games today can look pretty stunning. Games like "God of War" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" are gorgeous examples

But with games looking that good on a pretty regular basis now, it's hard for titles to stand out and really make an impression based on their graphics (at least until the next generation of hardware comes out next year). There are, of course, exceptions, and there has been no greater exception recently than "Cubhead."

Although initially revealed in a trailer in 2013, I hadn't seen or read anything about "Cuphead" until a short 30-second trailer was released for it during Microsoft's E3 press conference in 2014. The first time I saw the game, I was in awe. It didn't look like a video game, but instead looked like a cartoon ripped from the 1930s like the early Walt Disney Mickey Mouse cartoons or the Max Fleischer Popeye shorts.

Everything from the characters to the backgrounds was hand drawn had the same rubber-hose animation style that those early cartoons used in which characters don't have joints. I'm a PlayStation guy, so finding out that Microsoft was helping fund the game for indie developer StudioMDHR and that it was going to be an Xbox exclusive is probably the most disappointed I've been about a game being Xbox exclusive.

Thankfully, Microsoft and Nintendo are doing a lot of partnerships, and "Cuphead" was released on the Switch back in April. The game is brutally difficult (it took me about three hours over two days to get past the first level) and has you controlling Cuphead or his brother Mugman as they try to get their souls back from the Devil after a bad night at the Devil's Casino. If you have an Xbox or a Switch, give it a try, just be prepared to die. A lot.

There's more "Cuphead" coming as well. Even more surprising than the announcement of the Switch port, last month Tesla founder Elon Musk announced that "Cuphead" would be available to play on the touchscreen of certain models of Tesla's electric vehicles later this summer.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced it had reached a deal with StudioMDHR to create a new animated series for the streaming service called "The Cuphead Show." If the series can keep the look and the charm of the game, it will definitely be worth a watch when it releases.

Dusty Ricketts is the editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun newspapers and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com. He is currently playing "Star Wars Battlefront 2," "Friday the 13th: The Game" and "God of War." You can find him to play online through his PlayStation Network ID, DustRAG316.