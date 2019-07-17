MILTON — Upcoming Santa Rosa government and local announcements, events and activities are as follows.

UPCOMING

SANTA ROSA COUNTY MEETINGS: All SRC Board of County Commission meetings and other county meetings are held in the County Administrative Center boardroom, 6495 Caroline St., Milton, unless otherwise indicated.

Public Safety Coordinating Council, 11:30 a.m. July 17 in the Sheriff's Department Training Room, 5755 E. Milton Road, Milton.Blackwater Soil and Water Conservation District, 7:30 a.m. July 18, at the Jay Service Center, 3927 Highway 4, Suite 102, Jay.Budget Workshop, 6 p.m. July 18.Commission Committee, 8:30 a.m. July 22.Bagdad Architectural Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m. July 24, in the Public Services Conference Room, 6051 Old Bagdad Highway, Milton.Parks and Recreation, 5:30 p.m. July 24.Commissioners, 9 a.m. July 25.Local Mitigation Strategy Task Force, 1:30 p.m. July 25 in the Public Services Conference Room.LEAP Committee, 3:30 p.m. July 25, conference room A.Riverfront Redevelopment Team, 5 p.m. July 25.Commissioners Rezoning Meeting, 6 p.m. July 25.Board of Adjustments, 5:30 p.m. July 29.

MILTON MEETINGS: The following meetings take place at Milton City Hall, council chambers, 6738 Dixon St., unless otherwise indicated. Contact the City Manager’s Office at 983-5411 for more information.

The city's Committee of the Whole will meet 5:30 p.m. July 18.City Council budget workshop, 8 a.m. July 20.Committee of the Whole, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22.The city council will meet as the Sundial Utilities Board of Directors and in executive session 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5.city council Special Session 5:30 p.m. Julyl 22To discuss Main St. Milton MOU and SR Historical Society contract.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

ENERGY BILL HELP: Tri-County Community Council Inc.'s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program assists with energy obligations, electric or gas, to heat or cool the home for applicants who qualify and have not received assistance in the past year.

Apply Mondays only at 6607 Elva St., Milton. Bring proof of gross household income (wages, Social Security, SSI, child support, pensions, retirement, etc.) for the last 30 days on all household members, electric or gas bill, current picture ID on applicant and Social Security cards on all household members. Call 981-0036 for details.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS HIRING BONUS: $1,000 hiring bonuses to new FDC hires at institutions statewide, including Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, Milton. Applicants who complete their correctional officer certification through either FDC or certain state colleges are eligible. Paid training is available. Visit FLDOCjobs.com for details.