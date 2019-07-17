LAKE WEDOWEE — A collision on a lake between two personal watercrafts has left a father dead and his daughter injured.

Alabama Marine Patrol Division Northern District Assistant Commander Sgt. Chad Pate says the father and daughter collided with each other on Lake Wedowee on Sunday.

News outlets report both people were from Atlanta. The 53-year-old father died at the scene. The 17-year-old daughter lost her right leg and was flown to a hospital in Georgia.

Pate says the victims' family doesn't want their names to be released.

No other boats or people were involved in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.