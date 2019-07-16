MILTON — Upcoming community events, announcements and activities by local organizations are as follows:

UPCOMING



Tobacco cessation class

Tobacco Free Florida will have a Tools to Quit class 5-7 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 13 at 5527 Stewart St., Milton. Preregistration is required. Call 398-6965 to reserve a spot. The class is free. For those 18 years old, if medically appropriate, the Florida Department of Health offers free nicotine replacement patches, lozenges and gum. It also offers free community, worksite and clinic groups.

Gardening Short Course North 2019

Florida Federation Of Garden Clubs' event is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8 and 9 at Santa Rosa Extension Services, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton. This year's theme is "Everything I Love," featuring topics on birds, butterflies, gardening edibles, and environmental issues. Has optional program on floral design techniques from 3-4 p.m. Cost: $5 for non-club members and $50 for garden club members. Lunch is included. Registration form at FFGC.org>Events>Short Course North District 1>Show Details>Registration/Flyer, or call 850-293-4902.

Florida Friendly Landscaping Principles Class

Learn about the right timing and methods for fertilizing and weed control, proper irrigation, and other lawn practices from Mary Salinas, Santa Rosa County Extension Office. No pre-registration is required.

Milton: Classes are 10-11 a.m. second Fridays at the SRC Extension Office, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton.

Gulf Breeze: Classes are 1-2 p.m. third Fridays at the Gulf Breeze Library, 1060 Shoreline Drive.

Call 850-623-3868 or email maryd@santarosa.fl.gov for details.

RECURRING

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Chuck's Cycles, 5764 Stewart St., Milton. Call 850-381-9411 or 850-626-6637 for details. Website: AA.org.

MILTON PIECEMAKERS QUILT GUILD: 9:15 a.m. second Mondays at the Milton library, 5541 Alabama St. Open to those interested in quilting and joining the guild. This is not a library-sponsored event. Call 382-3952 for details.

AZALEA GARDEN CLUB OF PACE: meets 12:30 to 3 p.m. second Mondays of the month from September to May at the Pace Fire Department conference room, 4773 Pace Patriot Blvd. Meet and greet at 12:30 p.m. and meeting at 1 p.m. Guests are welcome. Contact Jean, 850-380-2256, or Debbie, 850-736-8629, for more information.

THE RED SHOE BOOK CLUB: 10 a.m. third Mondays, the club meets to discuss the books they're individually reading about the nation's First Ladies. Each person reads their own selected book then shares interesting facts. If you have any questions, contact Kathy Krafka at kkrafka@hotmail.com.

MILTON GARDEN CLUB: meets 9:30 -11:30 a.m. second Tuesdays, September through May at the Garden Club, 5256 Alabama St., Milton. Starts with meet and greet followed by 10 a.m. program. Meetings are free and open to the public and includes an educational program. 850-626-2003 or miltongardenclub@yahoo.com.

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: TOPS meets 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays at 4709 Keyser Lane, Pace. Weigh in 8:30-9:45 a.m. Details: 1-800-932-8677.

MILTON'S POET LAUREATE WORKSHOP: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Guy Thompson Community Center, 5629 Byrom St., Room 113. Milton poet laureate Marc Livanos hosts the poetry workshop for teenagers with probing weekly prompts on issues relevant to their daily lives.

CENTRAL SANTA ROSA REPUBLICAN CLUB: 5:30 p.m. meal and 6:30 p.m. meeting first Thursdays at Grover T’s Restaurant, Highway 90 in Pace. Visitors are welcome. Call 377-3976 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays for more information.

SANTA ROSA REPUBLICAN EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: meets every third Thursday of the month at Grover T's Restaurant, 5887 U.S. Highway 90 in Milton. Dnner at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 6:30 p.m.

ALZHEIMER'S/DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. second Thursdays, at Guy Thompson Community Center, 5629 Byrom St. in Milton. Caregivers often struggle alone to care for a loved one who is changing physically and mentally from the person they initially knew. Come and meet others who are walking that path.

SANTA ROSA BEEKEEPERS ASSOCIATION: 6 p.m. potluck dinner, 7 p.m. meeting on the third Thursday at the Santa Rosa County Extension office, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton. Visitors are welcome. Details: Clarence Prater, president, 623-776-7018, or Sandy Ashby, vice president, 529-5770.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at Chuck's Cycles, 5764 Stewart St., Milton. Call 850-381-9411 or 850-626-6637 for details. Website: NA.org.

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays at the Navarre Library, 8484 James M. Harvell Road. All materials are provided; there’s no charge to attend.

GULF COAST CALLIGRAPHY GUILD: meets second Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. call 995-7056 for details and further information.

MILITARY ORDER OF PURPLE HEART MEETING: MOPH meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. third Saturdays at Ryan's Buffet, 4955 U.s. Highway 90, Pace (by Walmart). Contact Ann Smithson, 850-712-4745.

NAVARRE GARDEN CLUB: Declare your independence from yardwork! Buy bulbs and perennials. Plant once; they come back every year. NGC's Green Thumb Nursery has all kinds: cannas; amaryllis; agapanthus and more. Plants are locally grown, so will grow in your yard too. Support the club and beautify your yard. Details, Ginger, 396-5494.

FLORIDA TRAIL ASSOCIATION: The Western Gate chapter’s activities are free to participate in except as noted at www.meetup.com/ftawesterngate/.

HOLLEY NAVARRE SENIORS CENTER: Residents may join at age 50. The center is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8476 Gordon Goodin Lane, Navarre, across from the library. Annual dues are $40. Free and paid activities available. COA lunches are served Monday-Thursday at a volunteer donation of $2. Call 850-936-1644 for details.

CONTINUING EDUCATION: Need a few credits to earn your high school diploma? Santa Rosa Adult School offers adult high school completion through earned credits. Classes are evenings in Milton and Navarre. Tuition is $30 per term. Call 983-5710 for details.

DRUG ADDICTION HELP: Narconon states fentanyl overdoses are on the rise nationwide. Fentanyl is estimated to be 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. Visit https://bit.ly/2EXGtLk for more on fentanyl abuse and how to help your loved one, or call 877-841-5509.