“Everything went like clockwork,” Thibodaux Mayor Tommy Eschete told the City Council today, three days after Hurricane Barry made landfall about 80 miles west of the city.

Eschete said the city was largely unscathed from the storm, seeing only a little more debris than normal and loss of power to the sewage plant.

A lot of the debris has already been picked up by regular trash crews. The city may pay for additional bulky waste crews to come in this month and pick up larger debris, the mayor said.

Days before the storm hit, the city purchased a surplus military truck, which was used to haul a generator to the sewage plant and get it back online quickly, Eschete said.

Eschete said the city is still assessing whether it met the spending threshold to qualify for FEMA reimbursement.

“Hopefully this is our one storm for the year,” he said.

The biggest problem across the area has been persistent power outages. Councilwoman Constance Williams said lack of power was the most common complaint she received.

Eschete said he’s asked for Entergy to provide more communication with the city during the next storm, at least providing explanations for the outages.

Entergy’s outage map is only listing the outage time during this storm event, but not the cause for the outage.

“Customers in some instances deserve the information. When they don’t get it online, they turn to us,” Eshcete said.

The mayor said the storm at least provided the city the opportunity to reconnect with Entergy and surrounding emergency operations officials.

In regular city business, the state is still awaiting materials to begin construction at the intersection of Canal Boulevard and Seventh Street. The project was expected to begin this week, but continues to be delayed. Eschete said he’s not certain the project will be finished before school starts in August.

Crews are still working on the mini-roundabout on the Nicholls State University Campus. Public Works Director Archie Chaisson said progress should be more visible within the next couple of weeks.

The city’s contractors are moving now on the 2019 street improvements projects. Contractors have marked the areas for patching.

Eschete said he’s still hoping those projects are done before school begins.

