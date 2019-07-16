TUSCALOOSA — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals in Montgomery has ruled that an anti-abortion protester shouldn't have been ticketed $250 for handing out pamphlets outside an abortion clinic.

Al.com reports Judge Chris McCool wrote Friday in an opinion, which the other four justices agreed with, that Ellen Haverman Hermann was exempted from needing a permit as she was conducting a "minor" demonstration. Tuscaloosa city code defines minor demonstrations as those that are at least 10 feet (3 meters) from a major road and are attended by fewer than 20 people.

Court records say Hermann was protesting outside the clinic off Jack Warner Parkway in May 2017 when police received a report that she was stopping traffic. They say a responding officer found Hermann wasn't impeding vehicles, but she ticketed her for not having a permit. The ticket was upheld upon initial appeal.