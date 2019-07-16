MILTON — Local plants that are interesting and could also be used in a time of emergency are on display on a flora tour at the Arcadia Mill site.

"That is not what the tour is designed for, however, knowledge is always a good thing to have," said Krystal Johnson museum educator.

The tour is on the Arcadia Mill archaeological site property at 5709 Mill Pond Lane. Officially, the event is called Florida's Flora Tour of Arcadia Mill and it is on the second Saturday of the month from May to August at 10:30 a.m.

Participants meet at the welcome center where they are introduced to Johnson, their tour guide. The cost for the tour is $4 for adults and $2 for children.

According to Johnson, the tour is a leisurely walk through the trails around the mill where various native plants and their uses are explained.

The boardwalk and bridges on the boardwalk trail are ADA approved and Johnson said they can accommodate wheelchairs.

The tour takes the visitor on a three-fourth of a mile long walk on the elevated boardwalk around archaeological remains of the mill facilities.

There is signage along the routes pointing out historical items and a variety of signage for plants and animals that are local to the area.

On occasion Johnson will brew what the Native Americans used to call the “black drink,” she said. It is made from the Yaupon Berry Holley plant and, according to Johnson, is the only native plant in the United States that produces caffeine.

There are additional nature trails that can add up to an additional mile to your trek if you are in the mood, Johnson said.

The tour is slow moving and there are plenty of areas to stop and sit on benches on the boardwalk. Johnson advises people to consider the heat, and to have sunscreen and bug spray available.

For more information on Arcadia Mill, the Arcadia Homestead and the many family friendly activities scheduled throughout the rest of the summer, go to www.historicpensacola.org/explore-arcadia-mill/hours-tickets/. You can also call 850-626-3084.