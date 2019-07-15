Barry reached hurricane strength as it trudged toward the Louisiana coast before plowing ashore as a tropical storm Saturday afternoon.

I heard “off the charts” amount of water. National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham confirmed during a live update “an amazing amount of moisture.”

Can I help it, if I worried about my two girls living in New Orleans this summer?

I wanted them to take this storm seriously, especially since I drove through flood waters there in May during a downpour.

It took my wife, Amy, and me hours to navigate streets turned into rivers to get my parents to the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. We had stayed with them in a Midtown shotgun house to see Claire graduate from Loyola University New Orleans.

On the way back, we drove in circles trying to avoid high waters. And that was just a rain storm, not a tropical storm.

This was the first time Claire and Sarah braved bad weather without me. I begged them to evacuate to Pensacola, as I gave them the latest dire updates from Jim Cantore on Bourbon Street for crying out loud!

Claire texted me, “I feel like this storm is a hoax.” Sarah added, “It’s all lies and scare tactics,” on the information about how Barry would pelt the Big Easy. Claire put an “!!” emoji on her sister's text.

I wanted to spank them.

They’re 22 and 20 now, not 7 and 5 like they were during Hurricane Ivan in 2004. We endured that one huddled in our hallway. A tornado that spared our house “sounded like horses running on the roof,” my youngest said then.

I guess, the fact they’re older now and hurricane veterans after growing up on the Gulf Coast, I should trust their judgment. Hurricane, Shmericane.

Now, I realize how my parents must have felt when I let them know we would hunker down at home during Ivan.

After riding around town with sheriff’s deputies and seeing foundations where homes used to be, some homes tipped on their sides and mountains of furniture in the streets, I did wonder, ‘What was I thinking?’”

Thank you, Barry, for sparing my girls and teaching me to have faith in them, no matter how much I disagree.

