All Times CDT

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10 p.m., Greater West Sydney at Richmond, (FS2)

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m., Formula One: The British Grand Prix, practice session 2, (ESPN2)

11 a.m., FIA Formula E: qualifying, (FS2)

1 p.m., IndyCar Racing: qualifying, (NBCSN)

2:30 p.m., FIA Formula E: Championship Prerace, (FOX)

3 p.m., FIA Formula E: New York City E-Prix, (FOX)

6:30 p.m., The Quaker State 400, (NBCSN)

BIG3 BASKETBALL

11 a.m., Week 4: From Providence, R.I., (CBS)

BOXING

6 p.m., PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, (FS1)

CFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m., Montreal at Ottawa, (ESPN2)

6 p.m., Calgary at Hamilton, (ESPN2)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m., Alabama vs. South Carolina, (replay, SEC)

7 p.m., 2012 Texas A&M vs. Alabama, (replay, SEC)

11 a.m., TBA, (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m., TBA, (ESPNU)

6 p.m., TBA, (ESPNU)

CYCLING

5:30 a.m., Tour de France: Stage 8, 124 miles, Mâcon to Saint-Étienne, France, (NBCSN)

GOLF

9 a.m., The Scottish Open, (TGC)

11:30 a.m., The Scottish Open, (NBC)

Noon, The John Deere Classic, (TGC)

2 p.m., The John Deere Classic, (CBS)

2 p.m., American Century Championship Golf, (NBC)

2 p.m., Senior Players Championship, (TGC)

MLB BASEBALL

Noon, Toronto at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore, (MLB)

3 p.m., Chicago White Sox at Oakland, (FS1)

6 p.m., Regional Coverage, (FOX)

7:30 p.m., Atlanta at San Diego, (FSS)

9 p.m., Seattle at LA Angels OR Atlanta at San Diego (games joined in progress), (MLB)

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m., Summer League: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, (ESPN)

5:30 p.m., Summer League: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, (ESPN)

SOCCER

7 p.m., North Carolina FC at Birmingham Legion FC, (WABM 68)

TENNIS

8 a.m., Wimbledon: Ladies' Championship, (ESPN)

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m., Las Vegas at Washington, (CBSSN)