MILTON — Although the business is called Adam B. Young Music, owner Adam Young didn't want there to be any confusion about what his storefront offered. That's why the large, white sign out front simply says "music school."

The transplanted Bostonian moved to the area in 2014 and taught lessons at his student's homes until last year, when he opened the storefront at The Heritage Plaza, 5404 Highway 90 in Pace.

Young offers lessons in drums, guitar, bass, piano, singing, and ukulele. Young is trying to bring a friend onboard to come join him at the store as the new saxophone teacher.

"I have played in several bands and done a lot of solo work in local places," Young said. "I still like to play at Ollie's in Milton or the El Paso restaurant and Juana's Pagoda in Navarre. I was also the lead guitar and singer for the Bay Bridge Band for several years."

Young started playing drums and guitar when he was around 4 years old. His father was a professional guitarist and his mother played the piano.

The school does not rent band or orchestra instruments, but they do sell a few mid-level Alvarez guitars. The rest of the equipment is for the students to play.

"Right now we have 50 students, 35 of those are guitar students," Young said. "I would like to hire a drum instructor and maybe another guitar teacher."

He does not plan to expand the music school or open other schools at this time.

Young made his way to our area when his wife, Dr. Marybeth Young, was recruited to work at the Center for Sight in Pensacola.

"I feel like I belong here, like I was born here," Young said, adding he wanted to thank the people of the area for making his business a success.

Young can teach everything from classical music to rock. For a schedule of classes and pricing, please go to adambyoungmusic.com.

He also keeps in touch with some of his past students. In a picture of students from the year, Tyer Berreth became a biologist, Jonathan Sallah is an attorney, Daniel Frecante became a State Attorney for Florida, Sam Rosenbaum is a musical director at a synagogue and Whitney Bachow became a neurologist.

“It’s interesting how science and math and music go together,“ Young said. “Medical schools are probably full of frustrated musicians.”