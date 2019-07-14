Never give up and if you’re wondering what to do now to get out of a situation, just “move!”

Believe it or not, even the eternal optimist feels down occasionally. I believe that I may be falsely portraying myself as the “guy with all the answers,” when I’m just like everyone else.

I occasionally feel down. A few years ago, I’d be depressed, and seemingly all alone. Now, I still go through those same emotions, but I’ve got God with me as my motivational coach.

He’s sitting there with me telling me what to do. Lately, I’ve been going through a rough patch and it seems like it has lasted longer than I anticipated.

Everyone is different. When things get a little rough for me, I seclude myself from the ones I love because I don’t want them to worry about me. Some folks call everyone and tell everything, and I’m convinced that is the better way.

Last night, it was as if God screamed at me – “Just move!” I thought about this as I heard those words succinctly and realized, “How in the world can God create those miracles He has already prepared for me if I’m wallowing in self-pity, secluding myself from the world? All He wants is for me to keep moving, talking, living and trying. He’ll do the heavy lifting; I just can’t give up.”

I want to apologize to all of you with whom I don’t speak daily or even weekly. Believe it or not, I’m more comfortable speaking to a group of a thousand than I am speaking on the phone to a friend. I’m most comfortable typing words that hopefully help people get through a tough day.

Never give up and if you’re wondering what to do now to get out of a situation, just “move!” Keep living and God will handle it.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.