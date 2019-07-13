STUDENT NEWS
University of Southern Mississippi
The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2019 spring semester.
Students recognized from the local area include the following:
MILTON
President’s List:
Hunter Blake Webster
Haley N Wise
Dean’s List:
Marisol Victoria Amo Baduya
Allyson P Bullock
Kathryn E Cork
Gabrielle Elizabeth Flores
Sage Glen Michael
Gaven W Wallace
University of Scranton
Jennifer Swann of Navarre Earns Graduate Degree from the University of Scranton.
Troy University
Troy is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2018-2019 academic year.
Local students named to the list include:
Brenda Stoodley of Pace
Kiersten Edlund of Navarre
Jenny Taylor of Milton
Paige Thompson of Pace,
Amanda Thrasher of Milton
Mallory Wallis of Pace.
Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2018/2019 academic year.
Briana Brown of Jay
Nicholas Dinwiddie of Milton
Bailey Ellis of Pace
Ebonee McNair of Navarre
Savannah Murta of Milton
Mandy Onguta of Milton
Adhiraj Roka of Pace
Deed Vann of Gulf Breeze
Natalie Winters of Milton
Timothy Brough of Milton
Robert Davis of Navarre
Gervada Lee of Gulf Breeze
Courtney McCord of Navarre
University of Mississippi
The following local students were among more than 5,500 University of Mississippi graduates who received their academic degrees on May 11, 2019 at the university's 166th Commencement:
Blake Ladouceur of Pace earned a Master of Science.
Baylei Wildman of Navarre earned a Bachelor of Arts.
Sarah Eason of Navarre earned a Bachelor of Business Administration.
Madison Walker of Navarre earned a Juris Doctor.
Georgia State University
Morgan Hager of Navarre has been named to the Spring 2019 dean's list at Georgia State University.
Valdosta State University
Cyndle Rice of Navarre has been named to the Valdosta State University Spring 2019 Dean's List.