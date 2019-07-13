STUDENT NEWS

University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2019 spring semester.

Students recognized from the local area include the following:

MILTON

President’s List:

Hunter Blake WebsterHaley N Wise

Dean’s List:

Marisol Victoria Amo BaduyaAllyson P BullockKathryn E CorkGabrielle Elizabeth FloresSage Glen MichaelGaven W Wallace

University of Scranton

Jennifer Swann of Navarre Earns Graduate Degree from the University of Scranton.

Troy University

Troy is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2018-2019 academic year.

Local students named to the list include:

Brenda Stoodley of PaceKiersten Edlund of NavarreJenny Taylor of MiltonPaige Thompson of Pace,Amanda Thrasher of MiltonMallory Wallis of Pace.

Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2018/2019 academic year.

Briana Brown of JayNicholas Dinwiddie of MiltonBailey Ellis of PaceEbonee McNair of NavarreSavannah Murta of MiltonMandy Onguta of MiltonAdhiraj Roka of PaceDeed Vann of Gulf BreezeNatalie Winters of MiltonTimothy Brough of MiltonRobert Davis of NavarreGervada Lee of Gulf BreezeCourtney McCord of Navarre

University of Mississippi

The following local students were among more than 5,500 University of Mississippi graduates who received their academic degrees on May 11, 2019 at the university's 166th Commencement:

Blake Ladouceur of Pace earned a Master of Science.Baylei Wildman of Navarre earned a Bachelor of Arts.Sarah Eason of Navarre earned a Bachelor of Business Administration.Madison Walker of Navarre earned a Juris Doctor.

Georgia State University

Morgan Hager of Navarre has been named to the Spring 2019 dean's list at Georgia State University.

Valdosta State University

Cyndle Rice of Navarre has been named to the Valdosta State University Spring 2019 Dean's List.