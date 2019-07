Join us at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church next Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon for free books, crafts, lunch, and a special guest. All ages are welcome to this fun-filled class. You may drop off your child/children at 10 a.m. and pick them up by noon. For more information, contact Sharon at 850-682-4432.

Marie Heath is the Crestview Public Library's director.