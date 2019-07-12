ARIES (March 21-April 19): You may only end up spinning your wheels if you rush your decisions. An impulse to make romantic overtures to someone who has always been in the friend zone might not be the best idea now.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Remain serene in the face of disruptions and distractions; don't let conflicting emotions battle for supremacy in your mind. You and a loved one could hold opposite opinions -- if so, agree to disagree.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It isn't necessary to take extreme steps to reap a profit. You may have a revenue source that is small but steady. Look for exceptional values right under your nose and cultivate an attitude of gratitude.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Postpone acting on an obsession until there is time to think through all the details. A fascination with someone's ideas is fine but don't rush to put cash up front. Investigate the upside and potential downside risks over the weekend.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Use imagination to prepare your strategies. Anticipating potential pitfalls can help you hone your long-term plans for success to a sharper point. Steer clear of disagreements and arguments, especially at the workplace.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus on being in harmony with your significant romantic partner. You may be contented with just holding hands, sharing a quiet meal, or watching a sunset together. Stay centered in your truth; don't let yourself be swayed right now.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your focus on your own life; don't get involved with someone else's dispute. There is a tendency right now in the stars to be attracted to people and things which aren't best for you. Wait to make important decisions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may become fixated on an idea or fascinated by some powerful news, but it is best to wait until you can think more clearly before you act. Someone may plant the seed of a future money-making idea.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be prudent with your cash. You may be tempted to throw all your eggs into one basket but that could leave you with little to fall back on in the event of an emergency. Ignore passing temptations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may want to resist attempts to impose authority over you but could find it difficult to maneuver in your current position; be patient, options will arise. Put your business plans on the back burner for now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Strong emotions can cloud your good judgment and it could be the same with people close to you -- friends or loved ones could react before they understand the full story. Avoid signing contracts or becoming involved in heavy-duty negotiations.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may be so wrapped up in your work that you forget to call it quits at quitting time. Even if you and a loved one experience crossed signals tonight, relax. Your relationship can easily weather minor blips.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Romantic relationships, fantasies and daydreaming might fill your spare time during the next two to three weeks. Maybe you will have the wherewithal to head off for a popular vacation spot or spend some time with a new hookup if you are single. By late August you will be more down to earth and more interested in material gains and career prospects. Your persistence, hard work and responsible attitude should pay off in October when an opportunity for advancement could come your way. In December mistakes you made in the past might raise their head and need to be addressed. Go for the gold in February and early March, when you can make headway with career or relationships. Next April is the best month to make significant decisions, start new business projects and to form amiable business and romantic partnerships.