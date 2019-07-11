FORT WALTON BEACH — To Margaret Hilla, 108 years of life isn't very much.

"I'll be much older than you, gotta catch up," Hilla said to Rosanna Hetzel, the wife of Hilla's nephew Gary.

"Remember when I met you, it was your 100th birthday," Rosanna said. "I told her then she was going to live to 110, and you know, she just might."

One of the oldest residents in the state of Florida, Margaret Hilla turns 108 Friday.

Hilla was born on July 12, 1911. Times were different then for the Alpena, Michigan native. Hilla, the oldest of seven, spent most of her life on a family farm and still to this day, has never driven an automobile, according to Gary.

At the age of 15, Hilla started worked at the Alpena Garment Factory and never slowed down until her late 90s, when Gary said she was still cutting her own grass.

Hilla's husband, a World War I veteran, died in 1961 after the couple had been married for 25 years. Hilla never desired to remarry after Otto, Gary said.

Growing up always near her family, Hilla stayed close to her mother and sister, living across the street from each other until their final days. Hilla's mother, Catherine Filipiak, and sister, Ursula Maholick, both lived into their 100s.

Hilla's big day will be celebrated with cake, wine, and all things pink — her favorite color.