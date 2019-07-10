PENSACOLA — To help alleviate traffic congestion for the Pensacola Beach Air Show, the Santa Rosa Island Authority is extending public transportation hours along the island July 12, and also adding extra buses to the schedule July 13, in addition to the three trolleys.

The air show will begin just before 11 a.m. July 13.

On Friday, the SRIA’s free open-air trolleys will begin transporting customers at 7 a.m. and will run its regular route until midnight.

Starting Saturday at 6 a.m., the SRIA will have 10 buses in addition to the three open-air trolleys running along the island, and will extend their service area to Park East, located a mile east of Portofino Resort. Buses and trolleys will service Park East to Park West, to transport people to Casino Beach throughout the day Saturday.

Additional busing service to Park East ends at 6 p.m. Saturday and the three open-air trolleys will resume normal operations again until midnight.

Passengers will only be picked up and dropped off at the SRIA’s designated trolley stops.

Passengers who wish to get back to their vehicles as soon as the air show ends need to be on the first fleet of buses leaving Casino Beach post show, or should expect to wait as long as 90 minutes for the trolleys or buses to return due to gridlocked traffic immediately after the show.

Drones prohibited at air show

For the safety of all spectators and air show participants, the SRIA is requiring the public suspend all flights of unmanned aircraft, or drones, during the Pensacola Air Show hours July 11-13.

Due to the safety risk involved, if a drone is sighted within the restricted air zone, the show may be stopped.