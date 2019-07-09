When one searches for truth, one will find that "all are created by God" means there is only one race, the human race, "for all breathe the same atmosphere and receive effulgence from the same sun."

In the realm of Genesis and creation, the question of color/race is of the least importance. The covenant that God made with Abraham (The Father of Nations) that his seed would provide guidance for mankind throughout the ages, that he would never abandon us and that, from time to time, he would make his will and purpose known to us through his manifestation.

Man has reached the stage of high intellect, technological advancements and scientific achievement, however, many do not see the injustices, the poor, the native, the immigrant, the opioid epidemic, the discrimination and greed taking place daily.

However, man's spiritual development has been ignored. God loves all his servants and he sent Baha'u'llah (Prophet founder of the Baha'i Faith) with a message to investigate truth, to illumine the path that leads unto the kingdom of heaven, to gather his people, no matter the race, to the heights spoken of by Moses through the Ten Commandments and through Christ in the Gospel. The message includes women, understanding that the rebirth was both physical and spiritual through Mary the mother of Christ and through God, his father giving mankind the opportunity to see through the eyes of Christ.

Baha'u'llah gave us these principles: Independent investigation of truth, the oneness of mankind, the essential harmony of science and religion, equality of men and women, elimination of prejudice of all kinds, universal compulsory education, a spiritual solution to economic problems, a universal language, elimination of extremes of wealth and poverty and universal peace.

The Baha'i Community of Santa Rosa County invites you to a conversation of love and affection on the essential unity of the only race - the human race.

— Robert Riley, Milton