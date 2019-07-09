ARIES (March 21-April 19): Friends may encourage you to follow through on a plan, but there may be strings attached or other factors that are hidden from view. People mean well but may not have the full picture. Check it out yourself and reassess.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a deep breath and count to 10. You might be more easily upset by little things that usually don't ruffle your feathers. If your ideas aren't appreciated by those in charge, be patient and try again under better stars.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It's always easier to see other's lives more objectively. Help your partner with financial insights but be sure to apply your wisdom to your own life too. Wait to make major purchases and get bills paid promptly.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): We all make mistakes every day. Don't blame yourself but do learn the lesson. Own what happened and take steps to fix it; you could actually come out ahead with your impressive handling of the situation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can really tap into the flow now and you may be inspired by numerous new ideas with great potential. Don't dismiss any possibilities. Take time to write them all down so you can reference them later.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your plans may not ready for prime time quite yet. With a little more careful thought you may see drawbacks you missed earlier. Let your ideas simmer for a few more days; you will have better results.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be wonderful because that's who you are. Even if your best diplomacy seems to misfire or your best work isn't sufficiently validated now, you can still treat people the way you'd like to be treated.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your determination can overcome any obstacle with time. Draw upon patience to learn a new technique or follow detailed instructions. You will likely find harmony in your most important relationship.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get it in writing and read the fine print, especially if money is involved. It's great to be optimistic and trusting in general but when it comes to business, do your due diligence and keep it businesslike.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): We seldom succeed on the first try. It's time, patience and dedication to your objectives that creates ultimate victory. If your plate is already full, you may need clear some things before taking on anything new.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't stir the pot now. Even if you feel a bit neglected, it's not the time to make a bid for attention, people may just not have the bandwidth to give you the support and validation you deserve. Give it a little time.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Enjoy time spent visualizing peace and beauty; these things are best found within. Check the return policy before you buy; you may buy something only to find that it doesn't look the way you had envisioned.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: During the upcoming four to five weeks you must work diligently to fulfill your obligations and could feel that your wants and needs need to be postponed. Make the best of circumstances, be flexible and go with the flow. September is a powerful time to put your ideas into action and to launch your most ambitious plans. You possess sound judgment then and will have support from well-wishers to promote your interests and attain your dreams. If you have lived up to your commitments in the past this can be a very productive time. Lay low and initiate nothing new in November; but know that your hard work and dedicated effort will overcome obstacles.