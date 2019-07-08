MILTON — The Imogene Theatre regularly holds entertaining and historical events for the community. See what’s coming up at the theatre in the next coming months.

Santa Rosa Historical Society, says patrons should stop by local restaurants downtown and eat before or after coming to events at Imogene.

According to Main Street Milton Even Planner Stephen Prestesater, a full service bar is located in Imogene and he requests no outside food or beverages be brought into the facility.

Karaoke Thursdays - Imogene Theatre will host a karaoke evening on July 11, 18, 25, August 1 and 8 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Main Street Milton and Historical Society invite you to bring your family and friends to enjoy fun and music

Bands on the Blackwater After Hours- Imogene will continue its band concerts series in the parlor of the Imogene on July 6 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with Cody Collins, former lead singer of the band "Lonestar." The concert is open for all adults 21 and older. A cash bar will be available.

Express Yourself Paint and Sip: Imogene will hold a painting function for the art lovers of Milton on July 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Topics each night will be centered around the epic beach of the Emerald Coast. For more information about this event, contact 850-860-4222

For information regarding Karaoke Thursdays or Bands on the Blackwater, contact Main Street Milton at 850-860-1370.