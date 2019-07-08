PANAMA CITY — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety internet-completion courses in four counties in July. The courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible, knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.

The locations and times are:

•8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central July 13, Bay County Shooting Range, 10900 Steelfield Road, Panama City Beach.

•6-10 p.m. CDT July 10 and 7-10 a.m. CDT Aug. 3, Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A, Molino.

•6-10 p.m. CDT July 11 and 7-10 a.m. CDT Aug. 3, Langley Bell 4-H Center, 3730 Stefani Road, Cantonment.

•6-10 p.m. CDT and 7-10 a.m. Aug. 31, Molino Community Center.

•6-9 p.m. Eastern July 26 and 8 a.m. to noon July 27, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission – Bryant Building, 620 S. Meridian St., Tallahassee.

•6-10 p.m. July 17 CDT and 7-10 a.m. Aug. 3, Jay Community Center, 5259 Booker Lane, Jay.

•6-10 p.m. CDT July 24 and 7-10 a.m. Aug. 3, Santa Rosa County Extension Services, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton.

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975 must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

Register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or call 850-265-3676.