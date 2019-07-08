It's a rare day that a congressional hearing qualifies as must-see-TV, but now we might have one that reaches that level.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is set to testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on July 17.

Mueller was notably tight-lipped throughout his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and possible obstruction of justice by President Trump, and when the possibility of a public hearing was raised in May, he said that any testimony wouldn't go beyond the contents of his report.

However, it seems that Democratic politicians are banking on the idea that there is value in getting television airtime for the contents of Mueller's report, while Republicans seem to be anxious for the opportunity for a cross examination.

Like seemingly everything in our country these days, there will no doubt be a highly divided lead-up and reaction to the hearing.

Fortunately, there is a way to get a head start on cutting through the partisan noise: you can read the report yourself.

This suggestion runs slightly contrary to the reason why most people follow media outlets.

We know that personal time and energy are at a premium.

That's part of why we do what we do — we cover things like governmental meetings and report on them so that you can stay informed about what's happening without having to devote a few hours during a weekday or weeknight to attend a city council or board of education meeting.

However, given all the outcry and spin involved in this case, it seems to be important to go directly to the primary source.

Mueller's "Report On The Investigation Into Russian Interference In The 2016 Presidential Election" was made public on April 18.

It's available for free online through the Department of Justice's website.

Simply go to www.justice.gov/storage/report.pdf to download a copy. (It's just under 150 mb in size.)

A number of websites have also made the report available as an e-book, in case you have a Nook or Kindle.

If you don't mind spending a little money and prefer to have a hard copy in your hands, Mueller's report has been printed (often with some analysis and other resources) and can be found at local bookstores.

We doubt that wading through a 448-page report full of redactions, footnotes and legal definitions qualifies as "fun" for many people, but part of our civic obligation as voters is to be as informed as possible, particularly in a situation like this where the stakes are high.

Whether you think the upcoming hearings are "presidential harassment" because there was "No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION" (to quote a tweet from the president) or an opportunity to publicize instances of presidential misconduct and impeachable offenses, you should have one "must-read" on your summer reading list.

Reading the report provides a basis for what's to come, and you can use that foundation to decide whether you're buying what politicians and pundits are selling.

This editorial first appeared in The Gadsden Times.