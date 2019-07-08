My youngest daughter will have the opportunity to vote in the presidential election for the first time in 2020.

As children, I took my daughters with me pretty much every time an election came around to pick our local, state or national leaders. They even tagged along during special elections.

They saw firsthand the importance of voting.

In fact, my oldest daughter voted absentee in her first presidential election in 2016. There was no lecture by her good old pop needed about why she should vote. She just did.

Is it strange that my girls keep up with how our representatives perform? I’ve stopped being surprised when they tell me something insightful about our politicians. Why shouldn’t I? They’re smarter than me.

Like me, my youngest is registered to vote. Like me, she has her reservations about President Donald Trump.

Apparently, we’re not alone. The latest Gallup Poll showed Trump had a 41% job approval rating among his fellow Americans.

I would like to see a strong Republican challenger take on Trump. I’m not sure Bill Weld, a 72-year-old former Massachusetts governor who registered to run in April, is that Republican. Other former Massachusetts governors, such as Mitt Romney (2012), John Kerry (2004) and Michael Dukakis (1988) didn’t do so hot.

Then you have the way-too-many Democrats who think they can be president. I don’t ever remember seeing 25 candidates compete for a presidential nomination. The only names that stick in my mind are Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

All those presidential hopefuls already participated in one live televised debate in June — 17 months before the national election and 13 months before the National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

While both my daughter and I are excited she gets to cast her first vote for president in 2020, I'm not too excited about the race yet. It's waaay too early.

I will reserve judgment on who will make the best president until the choice becomes clear.

However, I do guarantee you will see me and my 21-year-old casting our votes at the polls when Election Day finally arrives Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020!

