The second named storm of the 2019 hurricane season could form later this week with the National Hurricane Center giving a 40 percent chance that something tropical will grow from a low pressure system expected to form near the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

If a disturbance gains tropical storm status, it would be named Barry.

Hurricane center forecasters said the mechanics of the would-be Barry are a little unusual, with a trough of low pressure over the U.S. moving south toward the Gulf of Mexico where a broad low pressure area will likely form in a few days.

Typically, systems drift from the Gulf of Mexico toward land. This one could happen in reverse, forming from a so-called mesocscale convective vortex, or MCV. An MCV is a grouping of thunderstorm clusters over land, that can become tropical when they hit water.

There has been nothing brewing in the tropics since June 5 when a pile of thunderstorms tried, but failed, to become the second named storm of the year as it traveled from the Yucatan Peninsula into the Gulf of Mexico.

Short-lived Subtropical Storm Andrea formed in late May ahead of the official June 1 start date of hurricane season.

Regardless of tropical development, the brewing weather pattern will mean rain for areas from Louisiana though the Florida Peninsula later this week.

AccuWeather says cooler air aloft associated with the MCV combined with warm and humid conditions to its south “will spur thundery downpours daily through the week.”

“At this point, it appears the most likely area for slow development would be over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, perhaps near the coasts of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana,” said AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski.

“That development could be tropical or subtropical.”